Final Injury Report for Raiders vs. Browns

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Another Las Vegas Raiders game day is nearly here as they’ll be taking on the Cleveland Browns on the road. 

With that, the final injury report for both the Raiders and the Browns is here as well.

After Friday’s practice, the Raiders have only two game designations for Sunday. 

Wide receiver Bryan Edwards is questionable after being limited in practice all week. It looks like he could have the first chance to play since Week 3 against the New England Patriots.

As for the other designation, defensive end Arden Key is doubtful after not participating in practice all week.

It should also be noted that right tackle Trent Brown was taken off the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday and practiced for the first time this week on the same day.

Other than those players, most of everyone else was limited at the least. 

Rodney Hudson didn’t practice on Wednesday but it was listed as not being injury related.

As for the Browns, they have multiple players who are already out for the game on Sunday.

Most prominent would be starting tight end Austin Hooper. Listed with an abdomen injury, he didn’t practice all week.

Also listed as out are outside linebacker Jacob Phillips and starting guard Wyatt Teller.

Phillips is listed as having a knee injury but he’s played in only three games for the Browns so far this season.

Teller is significant as he’s started all five games he’s played for Cleveland and has contributed to their improvement along their offensive line.

Also, start wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was ruled out for the season on Monday because of a torn ACL in his left knee.

So, for the Raiders, it seems like they could have their full complement of weapons for the first time in five weeks.

On the other hand, Cleveland will be missing multiple starters on offense, which gives the Raiders defense a few needed breaks. 

Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
