    December 16, 2021
    How to Watch Week 15: Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns

    Here's how to watch the Week 15 matchup between the Raiders and Browns.
    The Las Vegas Raiders are heading to the Cleveland Browns this weekend.

    Here’s how to watch:

    TV: NFL Network

    Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium

    Kick-Off: 1:00 PM PST / 4:00 PM ET

    NFL Network is the host of tomorrow’s game. You can catch tomorrow’s game on FuboTV by using the link here.

    In addition, if you are located in-market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders Official app will carry tonight’s game. Raiders app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

    Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

    Sunday’s game will air on both KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation Radio 920 AM, the latter as the flagship radio stations for all Raiders games.

    Brent Musburger is back in the booth for play-by-play. His color analyst is former All-Pro tackle, Lincoln Kennedy, who returns for the second season running.

    In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

    Sunday’s game will also be available to listen live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

