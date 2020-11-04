SI.com
RaiderMaven
Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski: “Turnover Battles Win Games”

Hikaru Kudo

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski was doing Nick Kwiatkoski things on Sunday.

He booked five tackles against the Browns, four of them being solo tackles.

One of the leaders of the Raiders defense, he helped lead 14 different players to commit tackles against Cleveland.

The highlight of Kwiatkoski’s day was when he forced Browns tight end, Harrison Bryant, to fumble the ball early in the game.

“It was a tight end screen,” Kwiatkoski told reporters after the game. “Really, I was kind of in the trail position. I had an opportunity to just swipe the ball. I tried to get it and I had no idea that it popped out, until after the play.”

As the fumble came after a missed field goal by placekicker Daniel Carlson, it was a major win for the Silver and Black defense.

“That is kind of an emphasis for us every week,” Kwiatkoski continued. “Turnover battles win games. But, for us to get a turnover early in the game is huge, giving our offense an opportunity… Any time we can get off the field and give our offense an opportunity, it is huge.”

While the following possession resulted in a punt for the offense, the defense did their duty.

It got the Silver and Black defense started on the right foot, not allowing a single touchdown during the entire game.

While the forced fumble by Kwiatkoski was the only turnover by either team, Kwiatkoski play and leadership help guide the defense to a victory against the Browns.

