Raiders Offense vs. Browns Defense

The Cleveland Browns feature a favorite for Defensive Player of the Year, defensive end Myles Garrett as they prepare for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Las Vegas Raiders offensive line is coming off a bad performance against the Kansas City Chiefs.

They're going up against maybe the worst match-up they could have faced in the Cleveland Browns defensive line.

That's primarily due to one man, former First-Team All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett.

Currently second in the league with a career-high 15 sacks, Garrett is turning in a Defensive Player of the Year worthy campaign.

Garrett also is rated by Pro Football Focus as its top edge player this season, fueled by the best pass-rush rating in the league.

He's not alone on the edge either, as the Browns added another former number one overall pick to their D-line this year, Jadeveon Clowney.

They provide the Browns with a pair of bookends that can wreck any opposing offense.

Rookie second-round pick Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has stood out at linebacker at fourth on the team in tackles and fifth-best among all linebackers ranked by PFF.

The Browns have developed a deep defensive backfield through a number of high draft picks and free-agent additions.

Cornerbacks Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, Greedy Williams, and safety John Johnson all give the Browns above-average play.

Despite the Browns' talent, they haven't always been consistent, having given up 33 or more points four times this season.

That's why they rank in the middle in scoring defense at 14th in the league, despite giving up the fourth-fewest total yards.

With how the Raiders have struggled on offense the second half of this season, it might not matter if Cleveland's pass rush will be able to tee off the whole game.

