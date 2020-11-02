Las Vegas Raiders Were Successful at Possession in Cleveland

Possession was a key ingredient in the Raiders 16-6 victory against the Browns on Sunday.

Las Vegas held onto the ball for 37:43 compared to the Browns 22:17.

Much of that had to do with head coach Jon Gruden’s play calling.

The Raiders opted to mix the playbook, not depending solely on the ground game or passing game but rather, mixing the two together.

While quarterback Derek Carr couldn’t throw the football down the field due to the 35+ miles per hour windy conditions, he still managed to connect the football 15 times to a receiver for 112 yards.

Carr threw the lone touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter to wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Once again, primary ball-carrying duties were given to running back Josh Jacobs. He had 31 attempts for 128 yards and moved the chains continuously for the Raiders, where a bulk of time of possession came from.

Carr got involved in the ground game as well, running six times for 41 yards.

Since the long ball game was not an option, Gruden used the clock game instead.

It worked well for the Silver and Black.

“We ran the ball a lot of different ways – from a single-back set, from a two-back set a double tight end set,” Head Coach Jon Gruden told reporters after the game. “Derek Carr even got involved. It was a great job of protecting the football, running the ball, and possessing the ball, which was a key ingredient in winning.”

The Silver and Black aren’t a one-dimensional team. They’re not even a two-dimensional team. They are a team that can switch strategies depending on the venue.

Possession was a key to a victory in Cleveland and the Raiders delivered.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1