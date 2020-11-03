SI.com
RaiderMaven
Recap Las Vegas Raiders Over Cleveland Browns

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Well, I did think the Las Vegas Raiders were going to win that game. 

However, I didn’t initially imagine that we would see football travel back to 1998 for it to happen, although I’m sure Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden didn’t mind that one bit.

In fact, I’m positive, considering that after the Raiders 16-6 win over the Cleveland Browns, Gruden talked about the process in trying to build this kind of approach back up.

“We went back in time a little bit to an old-school attack,” Gruden said. 

“That is something that we have been trying to put together here, the ingredients to allow us to play three-receiver sets (and) when we have to, we can get into some old-school, double tight end sets and run the ball like teams used to in this league.”

The Raiders certainly succeeded in that approach, running 45 times for 208 yards at 4.6 yards per carry. 

Quite honestly, they beat Cleveland at their own game, running the Browns defense ragged and dominating time of possession (37:43-22:17).

Josh Jacobs finally had his first 100-yard game this season as he finished with 128. 

Even in 40 mile-per-hour winds and sleet, though, it was quarterback Derek Carr who would throw the only touchdown of the game to receiver Hunter Renfrow to put the Raiders permanently ahead.

It’s that kind of balance I thought the Raiders needed to win, and they were able to get it when they needed to.

Credit also is deserved for the Raiders defense being the one in this game to embrace the old-school mentality and lockdown Cleveland’s running attack.

It put more pressure on quarterback Baker Mayfield to make plays with his arm, which has to do in that weather wouldn’t be preferable for even the best quarterbacks in the league.

Mayfield wasn’t able to, of course, and the Raiders also took advantage of Cleveland’s mistakes by winning both the penalty and turnover battle.

It all added up to a solid road win and what could be an important tiebreaker for the Raiders when it comes to playoff positioning if both teams make it that far. 

NewRaiderFan
NewRaiderFan

I love when success comes from "Old School" attacks!

