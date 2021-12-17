Cleveland Browns to Play with Heavy Losses Against Raiders

The Cleveland Browns will be without a handful of their best players due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Cleveland Browns have lost yet another player to COVID-19.

Leading up to the matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend, the Browns lost several key players in their roster to COVID-19.

The Browns were already set to play with backup quarterback Case Keenum after starting quarterback Baker Mayfield tested positive for COVID-19.

Now Keenum has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the Browns to add Nick Mullens to their active roster.

In order to accelerate player return, on Thursday, the NFL relaxed their testing requirements to clear vaccinated personnel.

Mayfield showed frustration toward the situation.

“@NFL Make up your damn mind on protocols. Showing up and making only 3 teams test?!? All so you can keep the game as scheduled to make money,” Mayfield said via his Twitter.

"Actually caring about player safety would mean delaying the game with this continuing at the rate it is .... But to say you won't test vaccinated players if they don't have symptoms, then to pull this randomly. Doesn't make any sense to me," Mayfield said in another tweet.

The Browns have added safety Grant Delpit and cornerback A.J. Green to COVID-19 protocols. Safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. was also added to the list on Thursday.

The total COVID-19 protocol count is up to roughly 20.

Safety John Johnson and cornerback Greg Newsome are also in the COVID-19 protocols.

The Browns could potentially be without their top three safeties and three of their top five cornerbacks come Sunday.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin