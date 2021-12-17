Raiders Week 15 Game Postponed to Monday

The matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cleveland Browns has been moved to Monday due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Browns roster.

The Raiders' Week 15 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, originally scheduled for Saturday, has now been postponed to Monday, per NFL insider Adam Schefter.

This move comes after a recent outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases on the Browns roster.

The game is one of three Week 15 contests to have been rescheduled, including the Washington Football Team-Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks-Los Angeles Rams games, both of which will be played on Tuesday.

"We have made these schedule changes based on medical advice and after discussion with the NFLPA as we are seeing a new, highly transmissible form of the virus this week resulting in a substantial increase in cases across the league," the NFL said in a statement from Friday.

"We continue to make decisions in consultation with medical experts to ensure the health and safety of the NFL community."

The Raiders' showdown with Cleveland will air on the NFL Network on Monday at 5 p.m. ET.

