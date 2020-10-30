SI.com
Three Las Vegas Raider X-Factors vs. Cleveland Browns

Darin Alexander Baydoun

The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking to get back into the win column against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

To do that, like with every win, they’ll need players to step up. 

So, like with every week, we’ll be looking at the players that could be X-factors for the Raiders on Sunday.

#1: Kolton Miller and Trent Brown

I’m going to cheat here and put both of the Raiders starting tackles for one reason: Myles Garrett.

The Raiders have faced several great pass rushers this season, including men like Cameron Jordan, Chris Jones and Shaquil Barrett. Garrett, though, has been a different beast this season.

The one consistent performer on the Browns defense this season, the Pro Bowler leads the league in sacks with nine and has been an absolute terror for opposing quarterbacks.

Miller and Brown, when healthy, are both good tackles. 

It’s going to take them to be great to have a shot at holding off a player the caliber of Garrett.

#2: Cory Littleton

One of the Raiders' big free-agent acquisition this offseason, Littleton’s presence so far hasn’t translated a great improvement on defense for the Raiders.

Granted, he’s not the only cause for that. 

For this week, however, they need him to play as he did with the Los Angeles Rams.

Cleveland tight ends have caught six of Baker Mayfield’s 15 touchdown passes this season and had three in his five-touchdown performance last week.

If Littleton can help neutralize them, Cleveland’s passing attack will take a big hit.

#3: Josh Jacobs

This isn’t the first time Jacobs name has been in this space. 

Before, I said that he was probably too talented to be considered a true X-factor. 

Production-wise, though, the running back’s been a lot more up and down.

Going up last week against one of the toughest defensive fronts in the league in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacobs was relegated to being an afterthought, gaining only 17 yards on 10 carries.

The Raiders won’t win if they get that little production from him. 

Against a Cleveland defense that has actually done well against the run, the Raiders need Jacobs to do what should come naturally: play like himself. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
MSU88CHICK
MSU88CHICK

This was really good

