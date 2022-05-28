Kaepernick Workout Reaffirms Raiders as Renegades

The Las Vegas Raiders working out embattled former quarterback Colin Kaepernick once again shows their willingness to go against the NFL's convention.

In 2016, when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick knelt during the National Anthem in protest of racial inequality and police brutality, he ended up beginning the process that would see him effectively in the opinion of some, blackballed from the NFL.

Will teams and owners ever admit to intentionally keeping Kaepernick out of the league to avoid controversy over his anthem kneeling? No, of course, they won't. Has that been proven? No.

The fact remains, that a quarterback who came within a couple of plays of winning a Super Bowl wasn't able to even get a workout since the 2017 offseason.

That changed this week when the Las Vegas Raiders brought Kaepernick in for a near five-hour workout.

Coach Josh McDaniels declined to comment on any specifics on Kaepernick's workout, but he didn't have to say anything to remind fans of the mindset that the Silver and Black have always operated with.

They've never been afraid to go against conventional wisdom in making decisions they feel will lead them back to the top of the NFL.

Whether it would be hiring the first African-American head coach in NFL history in Art Shell, the first Hispanic in Tom Flores, or the first female CEO of an NFL team in Amy Trask, the Raiders have never been afraid to go against the grain.

Bringing in Kaepernick even just for a workout shows how owner Mark Davis is willing to keep that reputation.

