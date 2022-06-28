Raiders' Opponents Ranked: WRs, No. 1

We look at ranking the top-five opposing wide receivers the Las Vegas Raiders will face this season.

In making back-to-back trips to the playoffs for the first time since 2000-02, the Las Vegas Raiders will navigate the NFL's fourth-hardest rated schedule, according to Pro Football Focus.

That will include facing some of the NFL's best wide receivers.

Before last season, Cooper Kupp had already proven to be a valuable contributor for the Los Angeles Rams in his first four seasons.

Kupp had 94 and 92 catches in 2020 and 2019, respectively, and had a season in which he recorded more than 1,100 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

With the Rams trading for quarterback Matthew Stafford last off-season, it signaled that Coach Sean McVay's offense was looking to be more explosive.

It was, and no one benefited more than Kupp, who put up one of the best seasons by a receiver in NFL history.

Kupp racked up 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns in an unstoppable connection with Stafford.

Each of those figures was tops in the NFL, making Kupp only the fourth wide receivers in history to lead in all three categories.

His yardage and reception figures were also the second-most ever recorded in a single season, trailing Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson Jr. and Micheal Thomas, respectively.

Kupp was elected to the Pro Bowl, named a First-Team All-Pro, and won the Offensive Player of the Year award.

No award probably meant as much, though, as being named the MVP of Super Bowl LVI.

Kupp finished the game with eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Rams to their first title since 1999.

The Rams then rewarded Kupp this off-season with a three-year, $80-million contract, with $75 million guaranteed.

Whether it was from out wide or in the slot, Kupp was uncoverable last season, going from a solid player to being in the conversation for the best receiver in the NFL.

Kupp might not finish with the same numbers he did last season, but it's likely that he will once again be among the top producers at the position.

He'll also be the top receiver the Raiders will face this season, a challenge that will test the entirety of the Raiders' defense.

