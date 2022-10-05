Raiders CB Amik Robertson Surprised Big Against Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson surprised big against the Denver Broncos this past weekend.

The third-year former fourth-round cornerback received starting duties after Silver and Black cornerbacks Rock Ya-Sin and Anthony Averett both suffered injuries that left them sidelined.

At one point of the game, specifically, when Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy mocked Robertson after he tripped trying to go for a 32-yard deep ball thrown by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, Jeudy mocked him.

Something awoke in Roberston. His best play of the evening was when he recovered Broncos running back Melvin Gordon’s fumble and took it all the way for a 68-yard defensive touchdown.

Talk about bouncing back.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels commented praised his play on Sunday.

“Amik’s a football player,” McDaniels said. “Any challenge that Amik gets, he kind of rises to the occasion. I think just from his stature, he’s always kind of had it against him that maybe he’s too this, too that. Amik’s tough, Amik’s fast. He’ll hit you. He had a couple of big hits today. I thought he really rose up and tried to play his best football after that. I thought he was going to go down about two or three different times after he got the ball out on the fumble. I mean, he did a great job of running with the ball.”

