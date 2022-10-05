Skip to main content

Raiders CB Amik Robertson Surprised Big Against Broncos

Battling challenges during the game, cornerback Amik Robertson played a major role in the Silver and Black's win on Sunday.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson surprised big against the Denver Broncos this past weekend.

The third-year former fourth-round cornerback received starting duties after Silver and Black cornerbacks Rock Ya-Sin and Anthony Averett both suffered injuries that left them sidelined.

At one point of the game, specifically, when Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy mocked Robertson after he tripped trying to go for a 32-yard deep ball thrown by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, Jeudy mocked him.

Something awoke in Roberston. His best play of the evening was when he recovered Broncos running back Melvin Gordon’s fumble and took it all the way for a 68-yard defensive touchdown.

Talk about bouncing back.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels commented praised his play on Sunday.

“Amik’s a football player,” McDaniels said. “Any challenge that Amik gets, he kind of rises to the occasion. I think just from his stature, he’s always kind of had it against him that maybe he’s too this, too that. Amik’s tough, Amik’s fast. He’ll hit you. He had a couple of big hits today. I thought he really rose up and tried to play his best football after that. I thought he was going to go down about two or three different times after he got the ball out on the fumble. I mean, he did a great job of running with the ball.”

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter@HikaruKudo1

In This Article (2)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

USATSI_19168743_168390101_lowres
News

Previewing the Kansas City Chiefs Offense

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
USATSI_19167471_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Among PFF’s Highest Graded Backs

By Jairo Alvarado
Divine Diablo
Silver & Black

Las Vegas Raiders Divine Deablo On Fire for Silver and Black

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Andre James
Silver & Black

Las Vegas Raiders Andre James Talks Silver and Black

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
USATSI_19167989_168390101_lowres
News

Previewing Week 5 of Fantasy Football For the Raiders

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19167861_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Cracks Top-10 Franchise Leaders

By Jairo Alvarado
USATSI_18908591_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Sign Veteran Linebacker Blake Martinez

By Hikaru Kudo
USATSI_19168740_168390101_lowres
News

Previewing the Kansas City Chiefs

By Darin Alexander Baydoun