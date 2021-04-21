CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson Visits Raiders

It looks like the Raiders may not be done adding cornerbacks as Blidi Wreh-Wilson visited Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The Raiders may not be done signing cornerbacks to the squad.

After the Silver and Black signed cornerback Rasul Douglas on Monday, veteran cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson visited the Raiders on Tuesday.

The news was first reported by ESPN's Field Yates.

Wreh-Wilson is coming off a 2020 campaign with the Atlanta Falcons where he appeared in 15 games as a reserve cornerback. Last season, he made nine tackles and three interceptions.

Wreh-Wilson has been with the Falcons for the past five seasons.

He originally joined the NFL after the Tennessee Titans drafted him in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

To date, Wreh-Wilson has 132 tackles, four interceptions and a forced fumble. He has played in a total of 75 games in his career.

If Wreh-Wilson does sign with the Raiders, he would be joining the company of Damon Arnette, Trayvon Mullen, Isaiah Johnson, Amik Robertson, Nevin Lawson and Rasul Douglas in the cornerback department.

Raider Nation will have to see if Wreh-Wilson will be wearing the iconic Silver and Black next season.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin