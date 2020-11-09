SI.com
RaiderMaven
Cornerback Isaiah Johnson Stepped Up for the Raiders

Hikaru Kudo

Cornerback Isaiah Johnson showed his value to the Silver and Black today.

The 2019 fourth-round draft pick saw his first true playing time on the field since joining the Raiders.

With a slew of cornerbacks out of the game, Johnson was thrown into the game.

“He got baptized today in the NFL,” Head coach Jon Gruden said. “[CB Trayvon] Mullen came out of the game and [CB Damon] Arnette’s on the sideline and we needed someone to step up. [CB] Keisean Nixon hurt his groan and thank goodness for [CB] Isaiah Johnson and his length. Like you said, you have to give him credit. We gave him the game ball.”

Johnson booked six tackles on Sunday, including three solo tackles. He defended two passes.

One of them was the most important play of the game.

With one-second left in the game, a win on the line, Johnson was tasked to cover wide receiver Donald Parham Jr. in man-to-man coverage.

Parham himself is a third-string wide receiver. He’s only caught two passes for 41 yards this season.

Two backups going at it in the red zone, the final play of the game.

“I’m going to have to make this play or it’s going to be the game. I’m going to whatever I have to do to win this game,” Johnson said.

Parham reaches out for a catch and initially controls the ball. Johnson gets enough contact with the football on the way down that the ball comes ajar.

It was initially called a touchdown on the field, but the call was reversed.

Raiders win the ball game.

Johnson could be seen emotional on the field.

He was the reason why the Raiders won.

While many may look over Johnson’s play, his teammates, his coaches know that he has the capability to deliver when it matters.

Johnson stepped up big time on Sunday. We’ll see if this translates into more playing time for the young cornerback as the season continues.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Raiderforever
Raiderforever

I've been asking why they haven't played Isiah Johnsons more, every time I've seen him play, which hasn't been often, he's done well. It took Mullen to get hurt for us to see him but he defended both of those fades at the end of the game to preserve a Raider win. Hopefully we'll see more of him but I still want Mullen to be good to go next week. Arnette will probably be back too but I still hope we see more of Isiah.

