Raiders CB Kemah Siverand Arrested for Alleged Street Racing

The Raiders practice squad member was arrested in Houston for an alleged street racing incident.

Raiders cornerback Kemah Siverand was arrested on Saturday for an alleged street racing incident.

According to the Houston Police Department, the alleged street racing incident happened at 12:05 a.m. on Feb. 20. After officers saw five vehicles racing, they were able to manage to catch up to three.

Siverand was one of the drivers.

Siverand initially stopped for the officers but then kept going for another mile before he eventually stopped.

Siverand was charged with felony evading arrest. His peers were charged with racing on a highway.

It’s not his first rodeo with trouble.

Back in August, Siverand was caught on camera sneaking in a woman to the team hotel, breaking team rules.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all hotel visitors were strictly regulated.

As a consequence, Siverand was cut by the Seahawks.

Oddly enough, the at-the-time Seattle Seahawk was trying to sneak in a woman by having her wear Seahawks gear.

It didn’t work.

Teams and coaches tend to not like players when they cause trouble… like Siverand.

Siverand signed a practice squad deal with the Raiders back in October and signed a futures contract with the Raiders in January.

Yet to play a single game in the NFL, this type of behavior will only make teams distance themselves further away from a player.

If Siverand wants to play in the NFL, whether that be the Raiders or another franchise, he needs to clean up his act.

This latest arrest for felony evading arrest doesn’t help.

