CB Lenzy Pipkins Visits Raiders

Cornerback Lenzy Pipkins has appeared in just 12 games during his career and has spent time with four different franchises.

Players are continuing to visit Las Vegas.

The latest player to visit the Raiders is cornerback Lenzy Pipkins.

Mike Klis of 9News was the first to report the news.

Pipkins, who initially signed in 2017 as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers, Pipkins has spent time playing for the Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions.

He hasn’t played in a regular-season game since 2018. Back then, he appeared in three games and recorded 10 tackles.

In addition, Pipkins has only appeared in 12 NFL games during his NFL career, with barely any experience under his belt.

Ultimately, if Pipkins and the Raiders were to agree on a contract, it would be to bring depth in the Silver and Black secondary. Las Vegas could opt to keep Pipkins for the practice squad as well.

Plus as Pipkins is 27-years old and the 2021 NFL Draft is just right around the corner, Pipkins is a player the Raiders have in the back pocket in case they need second and third-string secondary players on their roster.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin