Could Cornerback Malcolm Butler Make a Comeback as a Raider?

Cornerback Malcolm Butler, who came off the reserve/retired list on Feb. 17, could add the veteran presence the secondary room is looking for.

The Las Vegas Raiders are in a dire need of an improved secondary.

With Casey Hayward hitting free agency and former first-round draft pick Damon Arnette cut by the Raiders last season, a veteran presence in the secondary is a dire need for the Silver and Black.

One possibility is cornerback Malcolm Butler who came off the reserve/retired list on Feb. 17.

Butler, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, has close ties with the new coaching staff in sin city.

Head coach Josh McDaniels, general manager Dave Ziegler and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham all were with Butler during his time with the Patriots.

Essentially, the key players in the Raiders coaching staff know Butler.

Perhaps this offseason is the time to sign a short-term contract, serving a similar role to what tight end Jason Witten did back during the 2020 season when he signed a one-year, $4 million contract.

Witten brought veteran presence and helped grow and lead the tight end room.

Perhaps Butler, who knows how to win and knows the coaching staff, could serve a similar role with the Silver and Black cornerback room.

While this is purely speculation, it’s one that is quite possible.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin