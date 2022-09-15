CB Nate Hobbs Making Significant Strides in Career

It’s no question Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs was a stand-out player last Sunday.

He ended the day with nine total tackles including five solo tackles. He also had one pass defended and one forced fumble on the evening.

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham says Hobbs is a valuable asset to the defense.

“Well, that's gonna come up throughout the year in terms of we value defensive players who can play multiple spots just in terms of being able to move them around and see how we're going to affect the offense,” Graham said. “And one thing about Nate, he's going to compete. You saw him at a few positions on Sunday, and he did really well.”

“He competed on that last third down, that second to last third down, that was a pretty good play that third and three right there. Really proud of him right there.”

“He was on their go-to guy, and he made a play,” Graham said. “So, real proud of him there, and he just knows that like everybody else were just trying to improve day to day.”

The sky is the limit for the second-year cornerback out of Illinois.

He’ll be starting this upcoming home opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

