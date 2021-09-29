Raiders CB Nate Hobbs Making a Solid Start to NFL Career

Las Vegas Raiders rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs has been named as a top 15 highest graded NFL rookies after Week 3 action.

The 2021 fifth-round draft pick for the Las Vegas Raiders has been delivering on the field during the first three weeks of the regular season.

After three weeks, cornerback Nate Hobbs has been named on Pro Football Focus’s top 15 highest graded NFL rookies of the 2021 season.

Hobbs has a PFF overall grade of 76.8 after three weeks.

His numbers help show how he has been doing so far in his career.

In three contests, Hobbs has only allowed a total of 48 yards on 12 targets. Hobbs has also booked five defensive stops, averaging over one defensive stop per game.

PFF also noted that since Hobbs played outside cornerback at Illinois in college, his adjustment to the slot is even more impressive.

A Raiders defense who desperately need improvement in the secondary may have found their solution.

While of course it is way too early in the season and subsequently in Hobbs's career, he’s showing promise so far on the field.

As the Raiders now head on the road to take on the Los Angeles Chargers, Hobbs will have to continue playing at or if not better than what he has been for the first three weeks of the season.

Keep an eye on Hobbs Raider Nation.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin