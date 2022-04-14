CB Nate Hobbs Opportunities Continue with Raiders in Year 2

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels noted that second-year cornerback Nate Hobbs will not be pigeon-holed in the slot cornerback position.

The 2021 fifth-round draft pick for the Las Vegas Raiders, cornerback Nate Hobbs, has settled in well with the Silver and Black during his rookie campaign.

With new management in town, the Raiders want to continue providing opportunities for the young cornerback, including letting Hobbs play positions other than slot cornerback.

“There’ll be an opportunity for Nate to compete at all those spots,” Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said earlier this year. “We’ve talked about that already and Nate’s a very competitive guy got a good skill set we’re excited to work with him for sure.”

The Illinois Fighting Illini alum owned the highest Pro Football Focus (PFF) score for a cornerback with over 100 snaps in the slot. Hobbs was given an 81.5 grade by PFF.

He did it with a stat line of 74 total tackles including 51 solo tackles. He had three tackles for losses, four quarterback hits and one forced fumble last season. Hobbs also booked an interception during his rookie campaign.

This success is a continuation of the success Hobbs found in Illinois. During his four-year span with the Fighting Illini, Hobbs posted 166 total tackles including 110 solo tackles. Hobbs booked 12.5 tackles for loss and one sack. He also booked three interceptions, 11 passes defended, one fumble recovery, two forced fumbles and one touchdown.

Hobbs has managed to find a franchise that will invest in him and it seems like that won’t change anytime soon.

Expect to see Hobbs play more than just slot cornerback in the fall.

