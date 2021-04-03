CB Nevin Lawson Suspended First Two Games of 2021 Season

For the third consecutive season, cornerback Nevin Lawson will miss the season opener.

The Raiders are starting the 2021 season with a player suspended.

For some Raider Nation fans, it won’t come as a surprise: it’s cornerback Nevin Lawson.

Lawson has been suspended for the first two games of the 2021 NFL season for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

His suspension comes after Lawson re-signed with the Raiders last month for a one-year contract extension.

Lawson is set to make $1.9 million with $950,000 guaranteed. He also received a $200,000 signing bonus.

This is the third consecutive season that he will be missing the season opener.

Last season, Lawson served a one-game suspension for using his helmet as a weapon against the Denver Broncos during the Raiders 2019 season finale.

In 2019, Lawson served a four-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

The Silver and black will definitely miss Lawson’s impact on the field for the games he is suspended for.

Last season, Lawson started nine games, tallying 67 tackles, four deflections, two forced fumbles and one sack.

The eight-year veteran is a vital member of the Raiders defensive unit especially with the new hire of defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

Lawson will have a lot of catching up to do, and quick, when his suspension is over and eligible to play in Week 3.

