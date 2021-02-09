Potential Future Raider Richard Sherman Playing Until 35

Cornerback Richard Sherman revealed on Monday that he only intends on playing in the NFL for two more seasons.

If cornerback Richard Sherman were to become a Raiders, he would only play in the Silver and Black for two seasons.

"I only want to play two more [seasons]," Sherman told Stephen A. Smith. "I want to get on a competitive team. I think I still have a lot to give to the game. I think I still have a lot that I want to accomplish and I think I can go out there and help a defense come together like it should and reach their potential, reach the heights that the defenses that I've played on have reached."

Two seasons is plenty of time for a veteran like Sherman to rebuild the defense from the ground up.

Sherman has already been casually recruited by head coach Jon Gruden during The Cris Collingsworth Podcast last week,

Sherman is a co-host on the podcast.

While Sherman only played in five games last season due to a calf injury, he did make his fifth Pro Bowl in 2019.

He has the football IQ and ability to change the culture in Las Vegas, much like what new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley brings to the team.

Speaking of Bradley, he was Sherman’s defensive coordinator in Seattle in 2011 and 2012.

Considering the fact that Bradley will build a similar defense as he’s done all his career, Sherman would fit perfectly in Las Vegas.

Either way, if Sherman does decide to sign with the Raiders, one thing is for certain.

He’s only planning on wearing the Silver and Black for two years.

