Former Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton has signed with the Carolina Panthers in free agency.

Only days after being released by the Raiders, linebacker Cory Littleton has found a new home.

Littleton is heading to the Carolina Panthers after agreeing to a one-year deal on Sunday, per an announcement from the team.

The six-year pro will be playing with the third team of his NFL career. Littleton was signed in 2016 by the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent.

In his third season with the Rams, the linebacker was selected to his first Pro Bowl after recording 125 combined tackles, three interceptions, and four sacks in the 2018 season.

Littleton's promising rise would not hold up during his time with the Raiders, as he recorded a mere 107 solo tackles and 0.5 sacks in his two seasons with the organization.

Last season, he started every game until Week 15. In what was perhaps his best performance of the season, Littleton totaled 11 combined tackles, a pass deflected, a quarterback hit, and 0.5 sacks in the team's Week 6 win over the Denver Broncos.

The 28-year-old joins Damien Wilson, whom the Panthers acquired earlier this month, was one of the team's most recent pickups at the linebacker position.

Littleton will be looking for a rebirth with Carolina after falling off a few years after he was selected to the Pro Bowl at just 25 years old. There's no question he had a lot of positive impact in some significant games as a Raider. The Panthers landed an experienced piece that could very well have a lot more left in the tank.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter