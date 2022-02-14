Raiders Season Review: Cory Littleton

The Las Vegas Raiders linebacker continued to rank below average among the rest of the leagues linebackers.

The arrival of former Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley was seen as a chance for many Raider defenders to get a fresh start.

That ended up being true for some, but for linebacker Cory Littleton, his play continued to be uneven.

A celebrated free agent signing from the Los Angeles Rams in the 2020 offseason, Littleton hasn't shown the consistency that he had in L.A.

Littleton did finish third on the Raiders in total tackles this past season, and also slightly improved his numbers in coverage as compared to last season.

Otherwise, it can be argued Littleton's role diminished even more this season, as despite being active for all 17 games, he only played 57 percent of the Raiders snaps on defense.

Littleton's Pro Football Focus ratings were almost the same as he had last year, grading well below average overall and when in coverage.

He barely was able to see the field when the Raiders pulled off their four-game winning streak to send qualify for the playoffs at the end of the season.

Quite frankly, it can be said that Littleton hasn't been able to live up to the value of the four-year contract he signed two years ago.

Littleton wasn't among the figureheads for the Raiders improvement this past season, and a new incoming regime could view him as being more expendable.

If so, then this upcoming training camp could be the difference between Littleton getting another shot in Vegas versus having to move on and find a third team.

