Raiders Roster Evaluation: Cory Littleton

The Las Vegas Raiders Cory Littleton, the former Pro Bowler, will be looking to regain that form after having his worst season.

The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into the summer.

When the Raiders signed linebacker Cory Littleton last offseason, it looked like the perfect signing for the Raiders to make.

They needed to find a proven difference-maker to add to the second level of their defense, and Littleton fit that description to a T.

He had shown that previously with the Los Angeles Rams, earning a Pro Bowl selection in his first full season as a starter in 2018.

In the 2018 and 2019 seasons combined, Littleton would end up recording 259 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, five interceptions, and 22 pass breakups.

Of note was his reputation as a strong defender in coverage, one of the things that contributed to him being ranked by Pro Football Focus as the seventh-best linebacker in the league in 2019.

Littleton didn't show any of that last season with the Raiders, instead regressing across the board. He finished with only 82 total tackles, along with not recording a sack or forced turnover.

Littleton went from being ranked seventh by PFF to being 67th last season.

Having to adjust to former defensive coordinator Paul Guenther's defensive scheme likely had some effect on Littleton's struggles.

Still, the linebacker never seemed to find a consistent comfort level all season.

Going into the second year of his four-year deal, Littleton needs to prove that last season was an aberration, lest he would risk becoming a potential cut candidate down the road.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKud1, @BaydounDarin