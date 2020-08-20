Las Vegas Raiders Profile: Linebacker Cory Littleton

In the past, I’ve previewed every opponent for the Raiders this season and profiled every coach.

As we inch closer to Week 1, I am now profiling every player on the Raiders roster.

Today, we’re profiling linebacker Cory Littleton

Proving Himself on the Field

It was long speculated when linebacker Cory Littleton was released from the restricted free agency by the Rams at the end of last season, he would be sought out by teams in the NFL that needed help in the linebacker department.

The speculations were correct.

When Littleton became an unrestricted free agent, he was picked up by the Raiders and signed a three-year, $36 million deal to become the new starting linebacker for the Silver and Black.

The former undrafted free agent in 2016 didn’t even get his full-time start for the Rams until 2018.

But since then, Littleton has posted some respectable numbers.

In 2018, he broke up 13 passes and managed to grab four sacks.

Last season, he had his best tenure in the NFL yet with a career-high 134 tackles, two forced fumbles, 3.5 sacks, five QB hits, and two interceptions. He only missed five tackles all season.

Within the past two seasons, Littleton played 94 percent of defensive snaps for the Rams.

Clearly, he was doing something right on the field with the Rams.

In Las Vegas, he should fit in well with newcomer Nick Kwiatkoski from Chicago and fourth-year Nicholas Morrow.

Littleton has experience working from the ground up, which he’ll have to do with the Raiders. There’s still much improvement to be done to become a reliable linebacker

But by the looks of things so far from training camp, he’s off to a great start.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter