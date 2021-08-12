Raiders Bounce-Back Candidate: Cory Littleton

Arguably the most notable free-agent addition for the Las Vegas Raiders last year, Cory Littleton went on to have his worst season.

Teams across the NFL have players who will be looking to rebound from sub-par seasons, and the Las Vegas Raiders are no exception.

The Silver and Black have several players who are looking to re-solidify themselves after struggling in 2020.

One of those players is linebacker Cory Littleton, who was lauded as being a needed signing to improve the Raiders defense, but unfortunately did anything but.

Littleton instead went on to have his worst season as a full-time starter in the NFL.

The former Pro Bowler with the Los Angeles Rams failed to reach 100 or more total tackles for the first time since 2017, finishing with 82 after having a career-high 132 in 2019.

Littleton also didn't record a sack, an interception, or a forced fumble, the first time since his rookie season when he didn't finish with at least two of those in a season.

Speaking of interceptions, Littleton's coverage ability with the Rams was thought to be one of the strongest parts of his game.

That also went the opposite way in 2020, finishing as only the 56th best coverage linebacker in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus.

Littleton gave up a ton of yards after the catch, a by-product of missing over 17 percent of his tackle attempts last season.

It was a very surprising drop-off for a player that had been ranked as a top-10 linebacker by PFF in 2019.

There was thought that former defensive coordinator Paul Guenther's scheme wasn't a good fit for Littleton.

It still remains to be seen how well Littleton fits in with new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, but he might not be able to afford more struggles.

With the return of Tanner Muse and the drafting of Divine Deablo, the Raiders have a lot of competition at linebacker in camp.

If Littleton can't return to the form he showed in with the Rams and help the Raiders defense improve, he might not see a third year in Vegas.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin