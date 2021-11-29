Raiders Could Be Effective with a Two-Quarterback System

Could the Las Vegas Raiders be effective with a two-quarterback system?

It’s been thrown around for years and I think it’s fitting to say it again.

Why don’t teams adopt a two-quarterback system?

Obviously, it’s about the consistency and reliability of one quarterback.

But at the same time, the NFL has gotten too used to and embedded with the idea that only a single quarterback system is successful.

It’s possible and the Silver and Black could potentially prove that.

The Raiders have a solid veteran backup quarterback in Marcus Mariota who has seen some limited action on the field this season.

Mariota has had a total of five rushes for 45 yards including a touchdown on Thanksgiving Day.

While on one hand, it’s certainly special set plays Mariota is used but on the other hand, Mariota could easily become a part of the offensive game plan.

It’s quite clear the Mariota can be used as a short and medium passer as well as a scrambler on the field.

The Raiders could use Mariota effectively for certain opponents or more realistically, certain scenarios.

It’ll catch opponents off-guard and give the Raiders a handful of options to use offensively to mix up the game plan and simply not rely on a single quarterback.

