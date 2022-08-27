Couple of UDFAs Stand Out in Final Preseason Game

The Las Vegas Raiders concluded their preseason this past weekend with a 23-6 victory over the New England Patriots.

For the first time in franchise history, the Silver and Black went undefeated in the preseason.

Two undrafted free agents (UDFA) made their final push during their last preseason game for the Silver and Black.

Luke Masterson, safety and linebacker out of Wake Forest, finished the preseason with 19 total tackles and a pass deflection. He also intercepted Mac Jones on Friday night.

"I was just taking my zone drop and it came to me and I made the play," Masterson said via Raiders.com.

Then there’s Sam Webb, a cornerback out of Division II Missouri Western. He ended the preseason with 16 total tackles, two pass deflections, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The cornerback out of a small school had a lot to prove during preseason and training camp.

"It was how I thought it would it be,” Webb said via Raiders.com. “A lot of early mornings, late nights, grinding early. Camp was rough because of the weather, but I adapted, of course. You have to in this league. But I feel like it wasn't anything that was unexpected."

Both Masterson and Webb have shown the value they can bring to the Silver and Black.

The 53-man roster will be decided on Tuesday.

Raider Nation will have to wait if Masterson or Webb lands on that list.

