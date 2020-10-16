COVID-19 Bye Week Protocols Won't Stop Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders will be off this weekend with a well-needed bye week, but during this pandemic, the NFL has put in place protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during their time off.

According to the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocols for the 2020 season, players and coaches are required to continue daily testing throughout the team's bye week.

This means that players and coaches are not allowed to leave the area's premises and are required to show up to the facility for daily testing. If the person would test positive, the individual will have to follow the COVID-19 guidelines and quarantine until they test negative in two consecutive tests.

If a player or coach misses a daily test during the bye week without being excused by their club, the NFL Management Council and the NFLPA will be subject to discipline according to the parties.

The NFL Management Council and the NFLPA will also evaluate and determine the appropriate re-entry testing.

This week gives the player time to heal from injuries but also recover from the virus.

The Raiders players can take advantage of the resources of the multi-million dollar facility in Henderson, Nev.

With the momentum going up after Sundays' win against the Chiefs, the Raiders best bet to keep the momentum going is staying safe and away from any injury or COVID-19 list.

The Raiders will benefit from this week as they will host Tom Brady and the Bucs in week seven on yet another primetime game, Sunday night.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1