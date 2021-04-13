Curious Look at the NFL Draft Part Three

Take a third and final curious look at the 2021 NFL Draft.

In our final installment of our curious look at the 2021 NFL Draft, we finish out the first round with picks 23 to 32.

23. New York Jets: Defensive end/outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari

New Jets head coach Robert Saleh had great success working with a deep defensive line in San Francisco. Ojulari might be slightly undersized, but is a pure speed rusher who can grow to be a terror off the edge.

24. Pittsburgh Steelers: Defensive end Jayson Oweh

With the departure of Bud Dupree in free agency, the Steelers will need to find a new running mate for T.J. Watt. Oweh didn’t put up great numbers in college, but has the athletic tools to succeed at the NFL level.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars: Defensive tackle Christian Barmore

The Jaguars have so many needs that they can look at simply taking the best player available at No. 25. Getting Barmore this low is great value, a disruptive inside presence who can rush the passer.

26. Cleveland Browns: Linebacker Zaven Collins

The Browns have made a number of moves to upgrade their defense heading into 2021, but they could still use a dynamic presence at linebacker. Collins brings it as a blitzer and can make plays in coverage.

27. Baltimore Ravens: Offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi

The Ravens current right tackle, Orlando Brown Jr., has asked for a trade to a team where he can play left tackle. With a potential future hole on the right side, the Ravens could plug in Cosmi, who was consistent on the left side for Texas.

28. New Orleans Saints: Cornerback Caleb Farley

Farley had been talked about as maybe being the No. 1 cornerback in the draft before he underwent a recent back procedure. If he can come back healthy, this would be great value for the Saints.

29. Green Bay Packers: Cornerback Greg Newsome II

Getting another weapon for Aaron Rodgers could make sense here, but the Packers' need for better corner play was exposed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship game. Newsome could give them that consistent presence opposite Jaire Alexander.

30. Buffalo Bills: Defensive end Gregory Rousseau

Rousseau’s poor pro day has some thinking he could fall out of the first round entirely. The Bills could use another pass rusher, and Rousseau would have the luxury of being on a good team that can bring him along slowly so his tools pan out.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Linebacker Jamin Davis

The Chiefs would likely want to continue upgrading their offensive line, but with all of the best prospects gone, here’s saying they go defense with Davis. He can come in and immediately help shore up their run defense

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Wide receiver Elijah Moore

It’s hard to identify any flaws really with the defending Super Bowl champions. They still haven’t re-signed Antonio Brown, and drafting Moore would fill the last open spot on their offense.

