Raiders Cut Former First-Round Pick Jonathan Abram

The Las Vegas Raiders waived safety Johnathan Abram on Tuesday.

Abram was selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State.

This season, Abram totaled 48 combined tackles, a pass defense, and two quarterback hits. He started in six of his eight games.

This followed a 2021-22 campaign in which the young safety registered 116 combined tackles (second on the team) that included five tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, a fumble recovery, four passes defended, and an interception. He started in all 14 contests he played.

In his first full season as a Raider, Abram made 13 starts, recording 86 combined tackles (three tackles for loss), four quarterback hits, six passes defensed, and two interceptions.

He played just one game in his rookie season, having recorded five combined tackles and a pass defensed.

In total, Abram posted 255 combined tackles, eight tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, 12 passes defensed, and three interceptions in his 36 games with the Silver and Black.

In his final year with Mississippi State, Abram recorded 99 combined tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions, and seven passes defensed.

His efforts earned him second-team All-SEC honors by coaches for the 2018 season and first-team honors by the Associated Press. He would also be voted a second-team All-American by Sports Illustrated, The Athletic, CBS Sports, and the AFCA.

Abram was invited to participate in the 2019 Senior Bowl.

Prior to his two seasons with Mississippi State, Abram played a season at Georgia.

The Raiders elected not to exercise the safety's fifth-year option this past off-season.

