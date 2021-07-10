Raiders Opposing QB's No.3: Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys will be looking to rebound after an ankle injury prematurely ended his season last year.

The NFL preseason is amazingly just over a month away, and with that, fans of all NFL teams can start looking at opponents their teams will face this season.

The Las Vegas Raiders are no exception, as they'll have a number of marquee matchups to go up against when looking at their 2021 schedule.

That includes the quarterback position, where the Raiders defense this season will have to contend with several championship-winning and Pro Bowl level starters.

We'll be looking at the top three quarterbacks the Raiders will go up against this season, starting with Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys.

The two-time Pro Bowler is coming into this season looking to put a nasty ankle injury he suffered last season behind him.

If it wasn't for that injury, Prescott might have been on his way to setting a new single-season passing record. He had 1,856 yards when he got hurt in the Cowboy's fifth game against the New York Giants. That's an average of 371.2 yards per game.

At that rate, Prescott could have been pushing 6,000 yards passing by the end of last season if he would have stayed healthy.

He'll have the chance to try and repeat that pace this season, especially with a Cowboys offense loaded with playmakers.

Wide receiver and former Raider Amari Cooper and running back Ezekiel Elliott will once again star alongside Prescott.

Dallas will also need better health from its offensive line, but as long as he stays healthy, there's a strong chance Prescott once again is rated as being a top-10 quarterback by sites like Pro Football Focus.

He'll present one of the stiffest challenges the Raiders will face all season, and with the game primetime on Thanksgiving, the whole NFL world will see if the Silver and Black will be up to the task.

