How Rest Of Raiders Schedule Stacks Up

Much has changed in the last four weeks and that includes how difficult the Las Vegas Raiders schedule is.

The Las Vegas Raiders very much could have saved their season in beating the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving in overtime, punctuated by a game-winning Daniel Carlson field goal.

At 6-5, they're back over .500 and remain in the race for the AFC West crown, although they'll need to make up important ground the rest of the season.

The Raiders will have that chance over the final six games, as they will face the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, and Los Angeles Chargers, all for the final time this season.

The AFC wild-card race will be impacted heavily as well, with the Raiders facing two teams with identical records to their own in the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts.

In fact, the only team under .500 that the Raiders will face in this closing stretch will be their next opponent, the Washington Football Team, which has risen to 4-6 after winning their last two games.

It puts into perspective how the Raiders won't be able to expect any breaks into trying to get back into the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

None of those teams project to be a cakewalk for the Raiders, as even Washington could enter next week having won three straight games.

The effort and urgency they showed against Dallas has to be there constantly for their remaining stretch.

They can't afford to take anyone team lightly, as another stretch of multiple losses will likely eliminate themselves from the playoff field.

Survive, though, and the Raiders could be in a position where they have important tie-breaker advantages over fellow AFC contenders.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin