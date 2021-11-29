Has Josh Jacobs Reclaimed Bell-Cow Status?

The Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs had his first game of 20 or more carries this season.

It's been easy for fans of the Las Vegas Raiders to see this season that Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs simply hasn't been the same.

Different injuries have forced him to miss multiple games, and the struggles of a reshuffled Raiders offensive line haven't given him many good holes to run through.

Against the Dallas Cowboys, Jacobs didn't necessarily have a breakout game, but the commitment to him as the team's lead runner was the strongest it's been all season.

Jacobs had a season-high 22 carries for 87 hard-fought yards and a touchdown in the Raiders' overtime victory.

It was also the first game all season in which Jacobs had 100 or more total yards from scrimmage, with 112.

With his previous high for carries this season at 16, it was a long time coming for Jacobs to be involved to the point that Raiders fans have become accustomed to seeing.

Jacobs' average amount of carries per game in his first two years was over 18, and even with his most recent outing, his average for this year has gone down all the way to 12.

For the Raiders to be at their best, they need to find ways to consistently get Jacobs involved in the offense.

Even if it didn't come with great efficiency, Jacobs gave the Raiders a legitimate presence on the ground against Dallas, and they need to build off of that.

Kenyan Drake's role as a change of pace back can still work, but Jacobs' talent is too much for the Raiders not to make him more of a focal point now that he's far enough removed from his earlier injuries.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin