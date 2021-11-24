How to Watch Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys

How to watch the Week 12 primetime Thanksgiving matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys.

The Las Vegas Raiders are playing on Thanksgiving Day tomorrow in Dallas.

Here’s how to watch:

TV: CBS

Venue: AT&T Stadium

Kick-Off: 1:30 PM PST / 4:30 PM ET

CBS is the host of tomorrow’s primetime Thanksgiving game. You can catch tomorrow’s game on FuboTV by using the link here.

In addition, if you are located in-market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders Official app will carry tonight’s game. Raiders app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

Tomorrow’s game will air on both KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation Radio 920 AM, the latter as the flagship radio station for all Raiders games.

Brent Musburger is back in the booth for play-by-play. His color analyst is former All-Pro tackle Lincoln Kennedy, who returns for the second season running.

In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

Tomorrow’s game will also be available to listen to live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin