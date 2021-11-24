Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys

    How to watch the Week 12 primetime Thanksgiving matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys.
    Author:

    The Las Vegas Raiders are playing on Thanksgiving Day tomorrow in Dallas.

    Here’s how to watch:

    TV: CBS

    Venue: AT&T Stadium

    Kick-Off: 1:30 PM PST / 4:30 PM ET

    CBS is the host of tomorrow’s primetime Thanksgiving game. You can catch tomorrow’s game on FuboTV by using the link here.

    In addition, if you are located in-market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders Official app will carry tonight’s game. Raiders app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

    Read More

    Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

    Tomorrow’s game will air on both KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation Radio 920 AM, the latter as the flagship radio station for all Raiders games.

    Brent Musburger is back in the booth for play-by-play. His color analyst is former All-Pro tackle Lincoln Kennedy, who returns for the second season running.

    In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

    Tomorrow’s game will also be available to listen to live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

    Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

    Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter@HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin

    Derek Carr Dak Prescott
    The Black Hole+

    Raiders Meet the Cowboys for 13th Time

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17164728_168390101_lowres
    News

    Cowboys Offense vs. Raiders Defense

    8 hours ago
    DE Yannick Ngakoue Excited to Play for the Raiders
    News

    Raiders’ Going Through a Mid-Season Breakdown

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17171537_168390101_lowres
    News

    Raiders Draft Watch: Mississippi State's Charles Cross

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17209643_168390101_lowres (1)
    News

    How to Watch Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys

    55 seconds ago
    mark davis roger goodell
    The Black Hole+

    Latest Raiders News has NFL World Talking

    Nov 23, 2021
    USATSI_17209230_168390101_lowres
    News

    Foster Moreau, a Quiet Threat on the Raiders’ Offense

    Nov 23, 2021
    USATSI_17209285_168390101_lowres
    News

    Previewing the Dallas Cowboys

    Nov 23, 2021