Raiders Opposing OL's No.3: Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys offensive line could return to being a formidable unit, poised to create havoc on Thanksgiving Day for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The NFL preseason amazingly is getting closer and closer, and with that, fans of all NFL teams can start looking at the match-ups their teams will face this season.

The Las Vegas Raiders are no exception, as they will have a number of marquee games when looking at the 2021 schedule.

After examining all of the major skill players the Raiders defense will see this season, it's time to move to the big boys on the offensive line.

At No. 3, the Dallas Cowboys offensive line is coming off an injury-ravaged season.

Tackles Tyron Smith and La'el Collins combined to play two games last season, and they were also adjusting to not having former All-Pro center Travis Frederick after he retired.

It was a far cry from the dominant offensive lines the Cowboys trotted out for the majority of the 2010s.

With better health in 2021, however, they stand a good chance of at least being one of the better units in the NFL.

Smith, a seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle, might not be at his peak anymore, but was ranked no lower than 16th among NFL tackles by Pro Football Focus from 2017-2019.

Collins was ranked as the fifth-best tackle in the league by PFF when he was last healthy in 2019, showing he just might be coming into his prime.

Four-time All-Pro guard Zack Martin remains one of the best in the league and left guard Connor Williams is coming off his best season, being ranked at 16th at guard by PFF.

Center does remain a question mark, although last year's starter, Tyler Biadasz, had a strong track record as a run-blocker in college at Wisconsin that could translate with more experience.

Even so, when healthy, the Cowboys can trot out a line with four of five starters being at least above average.

It certainly will be a strong test for the Raiders' defensive line when they face Dallas in primetime on Thanksgiving.

