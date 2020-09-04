Las Vegas Raiders Release Safety Damarious Randall

It seemed that earlier in the summer, the Raiders had high hopes for what Damrious Randall could bring to their secondary. General manager Mike Mayock himself thought that Randall could “be a wonderful complement” to second-year safety Jonathan Abram.

No one will be able to find out if he could though as it was announced earlier today that the team would be releasing Randall just before the start of the regular season.

The Raiders still owe him $1.5 million on his deal, although a portion of that would be offset if Randall signs with another team.

The report said that it was “somewhat of a surprise” since there hadn’t been any news that Randall was really struggling and with the money left on his contract.

Randall though is now the second straight veteran defensive back the Raiders have released after the team cut corner Prince Amukamara.

It would seem that the Raiders are comfortable in rolling with a more youthful secondary this year. That can be gleaned from reports as well, as after Randall was released it was said that the Raiders “like what they see” from their young DBs.

Randall will now hope to catch on with what would be his fourth team. He previously was drafted by the Packers in 2015 and after three seasons was traded to the Browns and spent two seasons in Cleveland.

Randall’s been able to be a starter in multiple roles in his career, both as a corner and safety. He’s also recorded 14 interceptions in five seasons, showing a propensity to create turnovers, although he had zero last season.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter