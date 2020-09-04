SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBlack Hole+
Search

Las Vegas Raiders Release Safety Damarious Randall

Darin Alexander Baydoun

It seemed that earlier in the summer, the Raiders had high hopes for what Damrious Randall could bring to their secondary. General manager Mike Mayock himself thought that Randall could “be a wonderful complement” to second-year safety Jonathan Abram.

No one will be able to find out if he could though as it was announced earlier today that the team would be releasing Randall just before the start of the regular season.

The Raiders still owe him $1.5 million on his deal, although a portion of that would be offset if Randall signs with another team.

The report said that it was “somewhat of a surprise” since there hadn’t been any news that Randall was really struggling and with the money left on his contract.

Randall though is now the second straight veteran defensive back the Raiders have released after the team cut corner Prince Amukamara.

It would seem that the Raiders are comfortable in rolling with a more youthful secondary this year. That can be gleaned from reports as well, as after Randall was released it was said that the Raiders “like what they see” from their young DBs.

Randall will now hope to catch on with what would be his fourth team. He previously was drafted by the Packers in 2015 and after three seasons was traded to the Browns and spent two seasons in Cleveland.

Randall’s been able to be a starter in multiple roles in his career, both as a corner and safety. He’s also recorded 14 interceptions in five seasons, showing a propensity to create turnovers, although he had zero last season. 

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

THANKS FOR READING RAIDERMAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Releasing Prince Amukamara Means for Las Vegas Raiders

Cornerback Prince Amukamara was released by the Raiders on Monday. Coach Jon Gruden is betting on his young cornerbacks to be successful this season.

Hikaru Kudo

by

El Hefe

Las Vegas Raiders Greg Olson Excited about Wide Receivers

The Las Vegas Raiders Greg Olson is excited about the wide receivers from his vantage as the offensive coordinator.

Jairo Alvarado

Las Vegas Raiders Playing Without Fans in Season Opener

The Las Vegas Raiders will not be playing in front of fans for their season opener at the Panthers.

Hikaru Kudo

Notre Dame's Theo Riddick, Sam Young Make Las Vegas Raiders?

Will the Notre Dame Fighting Irish alums Theo Riddick and Sam Young make the 2020 roster of the Las Vegas Raiders?

Jairo Alvarado

Top Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Sleepers

We tell you who the top-two overlooked Las Vegas Raiders fantasy sleeper picks will be in 2020.

Jairo Alvarado

by

Autumn Wind

Las Vegas Raiders Henry Ruggs, Bryan Edwards Expectations

Expectations are very high for the Las Vegas Raiders Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards. We dig deep into what is realistic for the rookies.

Jairo Alvarado

Jalen Richard will Continue Special Team Duties

Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia said Jalen Richard will play a lot of roles on the team this season for the Raiders.

Hikaru Kudo

by

Autumn Wind

Arden Key Is Ready to Fire for Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key has gained 20 pounds and is ready to fire on Coach Rod Marinelli.

Tom LaMarre

by

Autumn Wind

Rich Bisaccia Talks Practice Squad, Special Teams

Special teams coach Rich Bisaccia goes over Las Vegas Raiders special teams and practice squad.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

Autumn Wind

Maliek Collins is an Anchor for the Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders Jon Gruden calls defensive lineman Maliek Collins "The key to our defense"

Tom LaMarre

by

B1G Ball Buster1