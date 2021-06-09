Raiders Roster Evaluation: Damon Arnette

The Las Vegas Raiders' second 2020 first-round pick, Damon Arnette, will be looking to rebound after an injury-plagued and mistake-ridden season.

The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into the summer.

The Raiders took a gamble entering last season when they opened with a secondary that was primarily filled with first and second-year players.

That inexperience showed in 2020 and injuries didn't help either, especially in the case of cornerback Damon Arnette.

The Raiders' second first-round pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, Arnette was considered to be a reach at the time.

Unfortunately for him and the Raiders, the results of his rookie campaign didn't do anything to disprove those doubts.

Arnette was put on Injured Reserve multiple times last season and only ended up playing in mind games with seven starts.

In those games, Arnette finished with 25 total tackles and two pass breakups, with no turnovers forced.

He was rated 116th out of 121 eligible cornerbacks by Pro Football Focus, and quarterbacks had a rating of 106.9 when they targeted Arnette's receiver.

It was a first season that Arnette probably wouldn't mind forgetting, but that doesn't at all mean he can't develop into a top-flight cornerback.

Just as an example, former All-Pro corner Darius Slay went through a difficult rookie season before ending up being among the best at his position.

It's not guaranteed that Arnette will reach that level, but he'll get the chance to prove the Raiders' faith in him was well placed.

