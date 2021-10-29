Three Raiders That Have Disappointed So Far

After looking at the Las Vegas Raiders players who have impressed, we examine who has instead taken a step back, and why.

There are a lot of good performances that have resulted in the Las Vegas Raiders getting out to a 5-2 start this season.

Not every player's season has gone according to plan, though, and for these Raiders, it hasn't been able to click much so far.

Josh Jacobs

Dealing with the expectations that come being a Pro Bowl level player, the numbers that running back Josh Jacobs has put up so far this season have been well below expectation. But why?

Injuries have played a large part in that, as he's missed two games dealing with multiple ailments. That is why when speaking of disappointment, you have to keep in perspective the reason for that.

A second big reason is another one that he can't control. It's also been a major down year for the Raiders offensive line, and Jacobs hasn't been able to overcome that.

He started last week's game against the Philadelphia Eagles with promise but didn't play the entire second half with a chest contusion.

The Raiders have still been a top-10 offense without him at his best, but to be at their most effective, they'll need Jacobs to average better than 3.4 yards a carry.

Healing from injury, and an emerging offensive line will certainly help him return to form in the final ten games. Jacobs is an elite player and person. Being disappointed through seven games doesn't mean being discouraged. He will be fine.

Alex Leatherwood

Speaking of struggling offensive lineman, calling Alex Leatherwood's performance while disappointing, needs context.

Leatherwood was a juggernaut for the University of Alabama. People know that rookies need time to develop, but because of being the Raiders' first-round pick, that came with a big expectation.

While he struggled early, since moving to guard he is been significantly more successful, and against the Eagles, he played up to the expectations people have of him.

He has the second-worst grade for an offensive tackle according to Pro Football Focus, thus the move to guard. One thing he can control, and it is unacceptable is that he has been penalized eight times in seven games.

Leatherwood has been better since being moved to guard, as previously stated, thus the increase in productivity in the running game.

Jon Gruden didn't help his young offensive star with his stubborn play calling, but since his departure, the Raiders' use of the pass to set up the run has helped immensely.

With the improved play-calling, and thus already demonstrated improved play, the outlook for Leatherwood is very bright. He is a top-notch person and player. Similar to Jacobs, he is going to be just fine.

Damon Arnette

The Raiders' overall coverage ability has greatly improved in their secondary, but cornerback Damon Arnette hasn't played much of a part in that.

He's barely been able to get onto the field, playing only 21% of the defensive snaps so far this season.

When he has played, he hasn't been effective, giving up a 101.5 quarterback rating on limited targets.

At what was considered to be a position of need for the Raiders when he was drafted, Arnette simply hasn't been able to hold a spot. It is fair to say that his time wearing the Silver and Black, as a player has been a disappointment.

While anything is possible, Arnette has not given any reason for optimism of improved play.

