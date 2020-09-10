Daniel Carlson and A.J. Cole back on Special Teams Duty

On a modern NFL team, special teams are important to the success of an NFL franchise.

Special Teams is overlooked by many fans simply because they're expected to do well.

It’s one of those things where if they do what they’re supposed to do, no one really cares or even bats an eye at them. But if they screw up, everyone all of a sudden notice their existence.

For the Raiders Special Teams, the two primary players are their placekicker Daniel Carlson and punter A.J. Cole.

As I wrote a few days ago, Carlson has been improving in training camp. Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia said Carlson is stronger and has improved from what he was a year ago.

To recall, Carlson joined the Silver and Black as the fifth-round pick in the 2018 draft.

Last season he missed seven field goals, amounting to 21 missed points on the field.

Carlson must limit his mistakes, especially during field goal opportunities as those points could become major factors for the Raiders game plan during the season.

As for Cole, he is a second-year punter for Las Vegas. The North Carolina State alum played in all games last season, averaging 46 yards per punt, good for 14 in the league. His longest punt of the season was 74 yards long.

Cole had a promising rookie season as the punter for the Raiders. Starting in the middle of the pack is not a bad feat for a rookie. This season, in order to support his team better, Cole should add a couple more yards to his average, which would help push the ball further inside the opponent's own 20 yard-line.

Carlson and Cole both have improving to do. But they’re both back on duty in Special Teams for the Raiders.

