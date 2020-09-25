Daniel Carlson Delivers for Second Week in a Row

Placekicker Daniel Carlson has started the 2020 campaign with two clutch field goals.

For the second game running, Carlson went two for two on field goals and four for four on extra points.

He tied his career-best field goal he set in Week 1 at the Panthers, when he drilled a 54-yard field goal against the Saints with 1:05 left in the game, securing the victory for the Silver and Black.

The Raiders are seeing a much different kicker from Carlson compared to last year.

Last season, Carlson missed two 50+ yard field goal attempts.

In fact, they were his only 50+ yard field goal attempts on the season.

Already, Carlson is off on the right foot, quite literally, and helping his team add points on the board in critical situations.

Just imagine for a moment if Carlson missed the field goal with 1:05 left in the game against the Saints. With how fast quarterback Drew Brees was able to get the ball down the field, the lack of a pass-rush from the Silver and Black, Brees would have easily been able to breeze his way to the end zone.

Even without timeouts, the veteran quarterback knew what was working for the game. He would have spread the Saints offense and kept passing wide.

But instead, because Carlson made the crucial field goal, all hopes for New Orleans coming back were lost.

Carlson has been 100% so far this season on both field goals and extra points. He's off to a much better start than last season. As long as he can keep this pace up, special teams will be one area the Silver and Black won’t have to worry about in tight games.

