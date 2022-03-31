Raiders Third-Round Possibilities, Part Two

The Las Vegas Raiders should still have a number of difference makers to choose from in the 2022 NFL Draft, including Kentucky Wildcat Darian Kinnard.

The offensive line is still an area that could use some work for the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Both guard spots could be up for grabs, and that's the position that Kentucky offensive tackle Darian Kinnard is projected to fit into in the NFL.

A classic people-mover on the O-Line, Kinnard plays every snap with the intent to put someone on the ground on every play.

Kinnard has the strength to throw around similar-sized defensive linemen, and at 345 pounds, is able to hold his own weight well on the field.

It's what makes Kinnard so effective as a run blocker, but his overall technique, especially in regard to pass blocking, will need to be upgraded.

He can get very high with his pad level, which doesn't allow him to generate as much stopping power.

Kinnard's hand usage is usually wide, off-target, and late, which makes him resort to bear-hugging opposing lineman.

That kind of form won't last a second once he gets to the NFL, and it could take some seasoning before Kinnard is ready to take the field.

Whether it'd be at guard or tackle, if Kinnard can refine his technique, his physicality could make him a steady starter.

It's the kind of physicality the Raiders could use on their offensive line. They'll just have to decide if they can afford to live with Kinnard's growing pains until then.

If they do, it could be the start to the Silver and Black building a road-grading unit to power their offense.

