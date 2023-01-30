Rookie Raider Evaluations: Darien Butler

Rookie linebacker Darien Butler spent most of the 2022 NFL season as a performer on special teams for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Arizona State product was picked up by the Silver and Black as an undrafted free agent last April.

Butler was a four-year starter for the Sun Devils and was named a finalist for the Butkus Award (which goes to the nation's top linebacker) for his senior campaign.

The 22-year-old linebacker was rather impressive in the 2022 preseason, totaling seven, four, five and five tackles in the Raiders' four games.

Butler only went on to see 21 defensive snaps in his rookie season, though, yet made the most of it, particularly in the game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10.

Taking seven snaps on defense and 20 on special teams, Butler finished the game with four combined tackles, including back-to-back tackles at the start of the second half that would ultimately contribute to Indianapolis having to kick a field goal, which it missed.

Butler would see action on defense for 12 plays against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16, followed by two more in Week 17 against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Raiders have a pretty deep linebacker room as it is, and if Butler's future continues with the Raiders, it could very well just be more of the same next year.

There are signs that the young linebacker could be of value on defense for an NFL team, but as it looks now, he might just not fit with the Raiders.

