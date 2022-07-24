Raiders' Opponents Ranked: LBs, No. 1

In trying to make back-to-back trips to the playoffs for the first time since 2000-02, the Las Vegas Raiders will navigate the NFL's fourth-hardest rated schedule, according to Pro Football Focus.

That will involve going against some of the most skilled linebackers in the league, ones equally adept at stopping the run and making plays in coverage.

Another quality that's arguably the most valuable for a defender to have is the ability to force turnovers, and Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard has become the best in the league at that.

Since he entered the NFL as a second-round pick in 2018, Leonard has picked off 11 passes and forced 17 fumbles.

That includes last season, when Leonard had a career-high eight forced fumbles, which led the NFL.

Leonard's play has been the catalyst for the Colts defense being top 10 in forced turnovers in the NFL each of the last four years.

The Colts also ranked among the top 10 in fewest points allowed in three of the last four seasons, a direct result of Leonard's all-around play.

Leonard has never had fewer than 121 total tackles in a season, including having a league-leading 163 as a rookie. He's also been productive as a blitzer, recording 15 career sacks, although he had zero last season.

Evidenced by his interception totals, Leonard is reliable in coverage, limiting quarterbacks to a 79.6 QB rating or worse in two of the last three seasons.

Leonard has been ranked in the top-10 of PFF's linebacker rankings all four years of his career, and was graded as the best linebacker against the run last season.

It's should be no surprise then that Leonard is already a three-time Pro Bowler and has made the same amount of First-Team All-Pro selections.

One area that has affected Leonard slightly is health, as he has not yet played a full season.

Leonard was on the field for the Raiders' victory over the Colts last season, and made an impact with an interception and eight total tackles.

The Raiders once again will have to play the Colts, this time in Las Vegas, but it won't prove to be any easier than last season's win.

Having to navigate Leonard and the Colts defense could be the biggest reason the Raiders potentially struggle.

