Raiders Roster Evaluation: Darius Stills

2021 undrafted free agent Darius Stills has made waves in the early portion of the Las Vegas Raiders offseason.

The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into training camp.

Among the different areas of the Raiders defense, their defensive interior is not among the most high profile.

Veteran names like Johnathan Hankins and Quinton Jefferson probably will be considered favorites to start, but there is room for a difference-maker to emerge.

Defensive tackle Darius Stills, an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia, could end up being just that.

Coming on slowly for the Mountaineers, Stills wouldn't emerge as a full-time starter until his junior season in 2019.

He would break out for his best season that year, recording 43 total tackles, 12 tackles for losses, and six sacks.

Stills played in three fewer games in 2020 but was still able to have 11 combined sacks and tackles for losses.

Even though Stills is considered to be undersized for the position at 6-1 and 285 pounds, he brings a very high motor as a pass rusher.

Scouts did note that his size can be an issue against linemen who can handle his quickness. Stills doesn't have the best strength to go against that.

His high motor, though, has reportedly made him stand out during this Raiders offseason.

If Stills is able to fill out his body a little bit more, the Raiders could have a potential gem on their hands.

