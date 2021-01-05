Record-Breaking Sunday For Las Vegas Raiders

It was a record-breaking Week 17 for the Raiders as TE Darren Waller and placekicker Daniel Carlson was inked in to the record books.

New records were set by the inaugural Las Vegas Raiders during their season-finale victory against the Broncos.

Tight end Darren Waller set a new record for most receptions in a season in franchise history with 105, surpassing Hall of Fame wide receiver Tim Brown.

A week prior, Waller already set another record, passing Todd Christensen for the most single-season receptions by a tight end in team history.

This is the same Waller that three years ago, was battling substance abuse and personal demons. He was suspended for a full year without pay.

It’s no question Waller has bounced back and beginning to write his name into one of the best tight ends in franchise history.

Placekicker Daniel Carlson got the record book love on Sunday as well, scoring 143 points in a season.

Carlson surpassed Sebastian Janikowski’s record, who has been regarded as the best placekicker in Raiders history.

Carlson just finished his third season in the NFL. It’s a start for a long-term consistent placekicker for the Silver and Black.

Outside of the record books, quarterback Derek Carr threw for over 4,000 yards for the third season in a row. It’s just an example of the consistency Gruden has brought to the offense as well with the addition of offensive coordinator Greg Olson.

Running back Josh Jacobs ran for over 1,000 yards for the second season in a row. It goes to show the running back has not slowed down since he first put on the Silver and Black uniform back in Oakland.

While the 2020 season has come to an end, there were plenty of positives that happened this season, showcased by the records that were broken on Sunday night.

On paper, the Raiders have some of the best talents in franchise history. Now the question is whether they can translate that on the field next season.

