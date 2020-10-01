Players Seen Without Mask at Darren Waller Foundation Event

The Las Vegas Raiders have launched an investigation after several Raiders players were seen without a mask at the Darren Waller Foundation event on Monday evening.

The Foundation held an event at DragonRidge Country Club on Monday evening in Henderson, Nevada to raise money and awareness to help young people overcome drug and alcohol addiction.

Some videos and photos from the event have shown several players who were at the event without a mask. In those same videos and photos, guests were seen without a mask as well.

Players who attended the event include quarterbacks Derek Carr and Nathan Peterman, tight ends Jason Witten, Foster Moreau and Derek Carrier, receivers Zay Jones and Hunter Renfrow, cornerback Nevin Lawson and tight end Darren Waller.

Owner Mark Davis attended the event virtually.

Head Coach Jon Gruden was asked by reporters yesterday about the incident.

“Last night it was addressed with our players, they walked in with their masks on, there was an event, sometimes you go to a restaurant, you take your mask off,” Gruden said. “There are aware of their mistake.”

Rules were set by the NFL and NFLPA prior to the season to limit what players are able to do away from the facilities. Those rules include a gathering of more than 15 people without everyone wearing a mask, attending a night club with more than 10 people in the club and a ban from attending events that, “violates local and state restrictions.”

The city of Henderson fined DragonRidge Country Club $2,000 on Tuesday for violation four violations on the Nevada governor’s COVID-19 directives. These violations include people not wearing masks, having over 50 people at an event, among others.

The Country Club has 30 days to pay the fine.

This event comes to light after four Titans players and five team personnel tested positive for COVID-19. The NFL announced today that the game will be postponed for later this season after one additional player and personnel on the Titans tested positive for COVID-19.

In addition, this isn’t the first rodeo with COVID-19 violations for the Silver and Black.

Head Coach Jon Gruden was fined $100,000 and the team was fined $250,000 after Gruden failed to wear his mask properly in the Week 2 game against the Saints.

The team is also being investigated for allowing an unauthorized team employee to enter their locker room after the Saints game in Week 2.

