Rich Eisen Doubles Down on Raiders

The veteran broadcaster has gone on record multiple times in predicting the Las Vegas Raiders to have a successful season.

The Las Vegas Raiders aren't short of supporters in any given year, but this upcoming season has brought even more optimism.

That's what bringing in offensive guru Josh McDaniels as head coach and trading for wide receiver Davante Adams will do.

One prominent voice who has been in the Raiders' corner this off-season is NFL media member Rich Eisen.

The former SportsCenter anchor has often had praise for the Raiders' moves on The Rich Eisen Show, which he hosts daily.

It wasn't that long ago that Eisen made the bold proclamation of picking the Raiders to win the AFC West.

Considering its status as the best division in football on paper, it's a prediction that carries significant weight.

Eisen has had more good things to say about the Raiders since, including in a recent segment following an interview on the show with Raiders tight end Darren Waller on Monday.

Eisen mentioned the Raiders' offensive potential with McDaniels being able to put all of the team's pieces together.

One-piece that Eisen thought isn't being talked about enough is running back Josh Jacobs.

There have been questions regarding the former Pro Bowler's status due to the Raiders not picking up his fifth-year option, but when healthy, Jacobs can give the Raiders a legitimate threat on the ground.

Eisen didn't forget about the Raiders' defense either, noting that the combination of Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones on the edge gives the Silver and Black a monster pass rush.

It's why Eisen is committed to sticking with the Raiders as his pick to win the AFC West.

Eisen even invoked a John Facenda-style satirical narration of "The Autumn Wind," to close out the segment.

For Raiders fans, it has to feel good knowing that, for the first time in a long time, national pundits think the Silver and Black have what it takes to make a run this season.

All of the factors Eisen mentioned make up most of the reasons there are real Super Bowl hopes for a franchise that hasn't come close to that in 20 years.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin