Raiders TE Makes the NFL Top 100 List for Third-Straight Year

The Las Vegas Raiders keep on adding to their total number of players appearing in this year’s NFL’s Top Players list.

On Sunday, the NFL Network revealed the fourth player of the Silver and Black to be revealed in the NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2022.

Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller was announced as the No.58 player in this year’s list, slipping back from No.35 a year ago.

"The type of size and the type of speed that you want in that position. I mean he’s like a 6'5, 6'4, 4.4-4.3 guy, so having a guy like that, you know creates problems," said Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James during the announcement.

Waller was revealed right after Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby made his NFL Top 100 Players debut at No.59.

Waller joins Crosby, quarterback Derek Carr (No.65), and linebacker Chandler Jones (No.62) on the list.

“He's an athlete at tight end, You know what "I'm saying", there aren't too many of them across the league,” said Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. "He's a guy that they use a lot, no matter what circumstance, whether it's first down, second down, third down.”

Last season, Waller tallied 55 receptions for 665 yards and two touchdowns, despite only playing 11 games in the season because of COVID-19 and injuries.

Waller’s athletic ability to get open and make big time plays is one of the reasons why he has earned the respect of his peers and is often considered as one of the best tight ends in the league.

"Darren, he's just a matchup nightmare, freakish. You have to have two in his direction and if you leave him one on one, it's bad news," said teammate Maxx Crosby.

"Waller is like one of those Monstars from Space Jam. He feels like he can just elongate his arms and make crazy catches, said former teammate and now Jets defensive tackle Solomon Thomas. “The Chargers game, Derek [Carr] threw to the corner of the end zone. It was a pass you thought that was maybe being thrown away, and you see Darren's [Waller] hands go up and catch it and bring it down.”

The countdown of the remaining Top 100 Players of 2022 will continue for the next three Sundays on NFL Network:

Nos. 100-51: Sunday, August 14 at 8 p.m. ET

Nos. 50-31: Sunday, August 21 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Nos. 30-21: Sunday, August 21 at 11 p.m. ET

Nos. 20-1: Sunday, August 28 at 8 p.m. ET

The Raiders currently have four players named on the NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2022, which shows many players around the league are paying attention to what the Silver and Black are doing.

